Hospital Friends fund new wheelchairs to enhance patient care at RJAH 

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is benefitting from the arrival of seven brand-new wheelchairs, generously funded by the League of Friends.

The new wheelchairs were purchased at a total cost of £5,750.

These much-needed wheelchairs will enhance the experience and comfort of patients during their stay at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital, ensuring improved mobility and ease of transport.

Due to increased activity within RJAH, the Portering Team, who are responsible for transporting patients to the services they need, found their existing fleet of wheelchairs struggling to meet the growing demand.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are proud to support RJAH with this donation.

“Our goal is to help the hospital deliver the best possible care, and we believe that these new wheelchairs will provide immediate benefits for patients and staff.”

The Porters at the Oswestry-based hospital are responsible for safely transporting patients across departments, and this donation will significantly aid their work by providing high-quality, easy-to-manoeuvre equipment.

Frank Riley, Head Porter, said: “My team and I are delighted to have these new wheelchairs – they will make a huge difference to our daily work.

“We are grateful to the League of Friends for their generosity, and we look forward to putting these wheelchairs to good use.”

Nicki Bellinger, Assistant Chief Nurse, said: “We are immensely thankful to the League of Friends for their ongoing support.

“These new wheelchairs are an important addition to our hospital and will enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients.”