9.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Hospital Friends fund new wheelchairs to enhance patient care at RJAH 

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is benefitting from the arrival of seven brand-new wheelchairs, generously funded by the League of Friends.

The new wheelchairs were purchased at a total cost of £5,750.
The new wheelchairs were purchased at a total cost of £5,750.

These much-needed wheelchairs will enhance the experience and comfort of patients during their stay at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital, ensuring improved mobility and ease of transport. 

Due to increased activity within RJAH, the Portering Team, who are responsible for transporting patients to the services they need, found their existing fleet of wheelchairs struggling to meet the growing demand. 

- Advertisement -

The new wheelchairs were purchased at a total cost of £5,750. 

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are proud to support RJAH with this donation.  

“Our goal is to help the hospital deliver the best possible care, and we believe that these new wheelchairs will provide immediate benefits for patients and staff.” 

The Porters at the Oswestry-based hospital are responsible for safely transporting patients across departments, and this donation will significantly aid their work by providing high-quality, easy-to-manoeuvre equipment. 

Frank Riley, Head Porter, said: “My team and I are delighted to have these new wheelchairs – they will make a huge difference to our daily work.  

“We are grateful to the League of Friends for their generosity, and we look forward to putting these wheelchairs to good use.” 

Nicki Bellinger, Assistant Chief Nurse, said: “We are immensely thankful to the League of Friends for their ongoing support.  

“These new wheelchairs are an important addition to our hospital and will enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP