Autocraft Telford Tigers celebrate winning weekend

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice after a morale boosting victory over Bees the previous day which had taken the home side off the bottom of the league table.

The opening period was similar to the one from the day before with both teams bringing a physical game. Bees had the first chance of the night with a break away from Will Birch who shot past Brad Day but the puck hit the post and bounced away.

Tigers scored the only goal of the period moments later and what a goal it was. David Thomson has made a big impression since joining the club and recently scored a goal of the season contender with a shot through his legs against Peterborough. Thomson repeated the feat with an equally stunning goal. He took control of the puck, skated towards goal and shot from a tight angle, between his own legs sending the puck into the roof of the net past Matt Wright in the Bees’ goal.

Early in the second period Tigers had a great chance to add to the lead when James Smith was clean through on goal but his shot was saved by Wright. Some great defending at the other end kept Telford ahead. Danny Rose stopped a Bees’ breakaway with a diving poke check and then Jake Price threw himself in front of a goal bound shot to block the attempt.

Tigers did get the crucial second goal with eight minutes of the period gone. Vladimir Luka sent Thomson clear on goal and the crowd were treated to another quality finish when Thomson cooly dispatched a shot past Wright after showing his puck handling skills to create space for the shot.

The third period was as close as the previous two and both sides were physical and finished their checks. Tigers were defending well and maintained possession to keep the clock running. With the game entering the final two minutes Bees pulled Wright from goal to add an extra attacker. This tactic appeared to pay off when, with thirty seconds left, a goal mouth scramble saw Bees force the puck over the line. The officials conferred as Bees celebrated and after much discussion the goal was washed out.

Telford saw out the remaining seconds of the game to seal a four point weekend and saw Day record a shut out.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 2 Berkshire Bees 0.

Scorers: David Thomson (2).

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a big win for us and a big weekend. I thought tonight was a tough challenge, Bees played very hard and put us under heavy pressure in the third period. We bent a little, but didn’t break!

“We took a number of minor penalties which we killed very well, but in these tight games we need to be more disciplined. It was great to see our penalty kill winning us games and that starts with Brad (Day). He should have had a shutout last night so I am pleased for him and the team to get that achievement.

“Sometimes it takes some individual brilliance to make a difference and Thomo (Thomson) has shown a high level of skill on two occasions tonight to score two huge goals and secure the win. I am pleased to finally get a four point weekend, it’s been a long time coming.”