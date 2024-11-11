A49 closed at Bayston Hill after lorry collides with buildings

The A49 Hereford Road through Bayston Hill is closed in both directions after a lorry collided with two buildings early this morning.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Shrewsbury and Wellington, were dispatched to the scene at 5.30am.

The lorry collided with a property next to Hong Kong City and then collided with the Three Fishes public house.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews released the driver of the lorry who had become trapped in the cab before he was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The A49 is closed in both directions with structural engineer teams at the scene.

Shropshire Council says diversions are in place but it’s likely to lead to significant traffic disruption.

Diversion Route

Southbound

Southbound road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

– At the junction of the A5/A49 take the exit to the A5 southbound

– Leave the A5 at the A458 junction and take the A458 southbound

– Continue until you reach the junction with the B4368 at Morville

– Take the B4368 westbound and rejoin the A49 at Craven Arms

Northbound

Northbound road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

– At the junction of the A49/B4371 Church Stretton take the B4371 eastbound

– Continue along the B4371 to Much Wenlock

– At the junction with the B4371/A458 take the A458 northbound

– Continue along the A458 northbound to the junction with the A5