Telford & Wrekin Council supporting older residents’ health and wellbeing this winter

With the British summer well and truly over, Telford & Wrekin Council is reminding people about its wide range of support initiatives aimed at helping the borough’s pensioners stay healthy, warm, and well-connected during the colder months.

Recognising the unique challenges that winter can pose to older residents, especially in terms of health, mobility, and social isolation, the council has a suite of services designed to ensure no one is left out in the cold.

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said: “We know that the colder months can be a tough time for many of our older residents, especially those living alone or facing health issues.

“With British Summer Time having ended and Bonfire Night this week, it really feels like winter is on the way. Our winter support package is designed to help pensioners stay warm, healthy, and socially connected during these colder months. Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to ensuring that every elderly resident has the support they need, whether that’s access to warm spaces, help to live more easily in their own home, discounted leisure and travel, or knowing what’s available from our trusted partners too.”

Key support services to help older residents’ health and wellbeing in Telford and Wrekin this winter include:

Welcoming spaces, funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and delivered in partnership with local community groups, libraries and community centres, and places of worship, the Council is providing designated “welcoming spaces” throughout the borough. These welcoming locations offer a heated environment where pensioners can spend time and access a range of social activities. Many of the welcoming spaces offer free refreshments and also host events such as craft sessions and coffee mornings to help reduce loneliness during the winter.

Health and fitness savings through Telford & Wrekin Council’s TLC card, which is free and offers residents discounted swimming for over 50s as well as reductions in the cost of health and fitness memberships for over 60s. These sessions are not only a great way to stay fit but also provide valuable social interaction, which is vital for mental health.

Older persons’ bus pass, which offers free travel on local bus services between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and any time at weekends. Outside these times, all single journeys are capped at just £2 for adults.

Flu & COVID-19 vaccinations. In collaboration with local health partners, the Council is supporting the national flu and COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign for people aged over 65 or those with certain health conditions, with vaccines will be available at GP surgeries, pharmacies, and community clinics locally to protect pensioners from serious illness this winter.

The Council’s Healthy Lifestyles team can also help people to do more of the things they want to do, and generally improve their wellbeing and how they feel. Whether reducing weight, stopping smoking or drinking or lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, this support is free and confidential.

The Independent Living Centre, based in Hazeldine House in Telford town centre, is a purpose-built show home that demonstrates a wide range of ideas and equipment to help people to live well independently in their own homes, as well as reducing care costs through assistive technology. Appointments can be booked, or you can just pop in. For more information visit: https://livewell.telford.gov.uk/Services/3117

With support from the Council, trusted partners also offer a range of help. These include:

Foodbanks open across the borough for people who are struggling or facing financial difficulties, offering help with essential household items and food parcels, which can also cater for specific dietary requirements. Telford Crisis Support Food Bank can be contacted on 01952 380400.

Telford MINDis a local voluntary organisation that is affiliated to National Mind. It exists to promote and support better mental health in Telford and Wrekin. Telford Mind works to promote recovery, aiming to provide high quality services for people who are experiencing mental health issues and / or emotional distress. It also offers support to people undertaking caring roles.

How to Access Support

Older residents, their families, or carers can download the latest copy of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pensioner Support and Assistance leaflet, which sets out the full range of help and support available and how to access it: telford.gov.uk/pensioners.