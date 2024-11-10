Telford Tigers hit Bees for six

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Slough yesterday evening to take on the Berkshire Bees in a key battle at the bottom of the table.

With Bees one place ahead of Telford and the teams playing each other twice this weekend both games would be important.

The early stages of the game were full of penalties and Tigers had to kill off a 5-on 3 penalty when Harry Ferguson and Louie Newell were in the penalty box. The penalty kill unit worked hard to keep the puck away from Brad Day and killed off both penalties. That penalty kill proved crucial as almost immediately after returning to full strength, Telford scored the opening goal.

- Advertisement -

Vladimir Luka’s shot was saved but David Thomson was on hand to turn the rebound into the net at the second attempt. With the deadlock broken Tigers doubled the lead just nineteen seconds later! Fin Howells found Tom Byrne in space at the top of the left circle, Byrne stick handled past a defender and then beat net minder Max Wright with a low shot. A close period ended with Tigers two ahead.

Two minutes into the second period, Telford added a third goal. Ferguson’s shot was saved by Wright but James Smith was first to the rebound and turned the puck into the open net.

Shortly after the lead was extended to four. Thomson hit a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that was saved by Wright but the puck looped up in the air and landed behind the Bees’ net minder allowing Eric Henderson to tap the puck in from on the goal line.

With Tigers dominant, six minutes into the third period they had a fifth goal. Thomson’s shot from behind the goal deflected off Wright and landed perfectly for Ferguson to score.

Bees managed a consolation goal four minutes from the end of the game when Dominik Gabaj scored from close range to break Day’s shut out bid.

But Telford had the final say on the scoreboard when Henderson scored his second of the night with a shot from the slot which went into the top right hand corner of the goal to seal the points for the visitors and lift them off the bottom of the table.

Final Score: Berkshire Bees 1 Autocraft Telford Tigers 6.

Scorers: Eric Henderson (2), David Thomson, Tom Bryne, James Smith, and Harry Ferguson.

Man of the match: David Thomson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a good performance and win on the road. I thought we were disciplined, managed the puck well, stuck to assignments and our process giving us a really solid platform defensively. We did an excellent job on the penalty kill once again plus a great job blocking shots tonight.

“We also got to the blue paint well and with the exception of Hendo’s (Henderson’s) second goal which was scored from further out we got rewarded for going to the net front.”