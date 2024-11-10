Road closed after car collides with semi-detatched house in Telford

Emergency services were called to Holyhead Road in Telford this morning after a car collided with a semi-detached house.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.35am with casualties reported.

Emergency services, including fire, ambulance, police, and utility companies, responded to the scene.

The collision caused severe damage to the house, fire crews had to isolate the external gas supply. Further action was delayed until utility companies could isolate the electricity and internal gas to the property.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports a structural engineer was called to inspect the building’s structural integrity.

A section of Holyhead Road is closed near the Shell garage.