Council launches competition to name new Shrewsbury park

Shropshire Council are inviting suggestions for the name of Roushill’s new park, ahead of construction beginning in early next year.

A view of the planned new park in Roushill, Shrewsbury

The public are encouraged to submit their suggestions before the end of November to be considered.

Shropshire Council, alongside development partners RivingtonHark and the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership will then release a shortlist of the best suggestions for a final public vote in January, with the winning name revealed in February.

All suggestions are welcomed, but there are some rules around which names will be accepted, including that the park cannot be named after another place in Shrewsbury (to avoid confusion) and that suggestions must not be used to promote a business or brand.

The new park will form the first part of the £18.7 million redevelopment of the area between Smithfield Road, Roushill, and The Darwin Shopping Centre, funded by UK Government.

The park will feature play equipment for children of all ages, sunken rain gardens, seating, and a lawn and event area. It will be designed with accessibility and sustainability in mind, providing a calm, relaxing space just a few minutes from the bustle of Shrewsbury’s high street.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader, said of the competition:

“The new park will be a space for everyone to enjoy, and we thought it was only fitting that Salopians get the final say on its name. We want the public to get creative with their suggestions, Shrewsbury is a special place with plenty to celebrate, so we can’t wait to hear what people propose.”

Spencer Winter, RivingtonHark’s project director, added:

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen from the people of Shrewsbury for Smithfield Riverside has been fantastic, and we’re committed to keeping the public involved in the redevelopment throughout. As we move toward the construction and landscaping stage of the project next year, this is the perfect opportunity for residents to put their stamp on the new development.”

Suggestions can be submitted through the Smithfield Riverside website smithfieldriverside.com/have-your-say, by emailing info@smithfieldriverside.com, or writing to FREEPOST Smithfield Riverside before 30 November 2024.