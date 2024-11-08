7.9 C
Two casualties released from vehicle following collision on A442 near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people were trapped in a vehicle following a serious collision on the A442 near Bridgnorth on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.11pm after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Firefighters from Bridgnorth and Wellington, along with paramedics and police, responded to the incident.

Crews on the scene utilised specialised cutting equipment to extricate the two trapped individuals. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The road was partially blocked while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

