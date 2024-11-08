Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet approves five-year All Age Carers Strategy

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet have approved the All Age Carers Strategy, a comprehensive five-year plan dedicated to shaping the future of care provision within the community.

Cllrs Shirley Reynolds, Paul Watling and Kelly Middleton display the cover of the All Age Carers Strategy in front of council signage. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This strategy aims to enhance support for carers of all ages, ensuring that their contributions are recognised and that they receive the assistance they need to thrive – that they are cared for and about.



The All Age Carers Strategy is the result of extensive consultations with carers, health and social care professionals, and community organisations. It outlines a detailed series of priorities focused on improving the quality of life for carers. The creation of the Carers Partnership Board will co-produce the action plan to deliver the strategy, steering better access to resources, enhanced support networks, and innovative care solutions for carers, working alongside Council staff.

Cllr Paul Watling (Lab), Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems said: “The launch of the All Age Carers Strategy marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting carers in Telford and Wrekin.

“Carers are the backbone of our community, and this strategy will ensure they receive the recognition and support they deserve. We are confident that by working together, we can create a brighter future for all carers.”

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships, shared: “Offering the right support to carers makes sure they are cared for while caring for someone else.

“While most people don’t recognise their caring role to be unpaid work, we know that many people across the borough will benefit from the support as we continue to shape it for the next five years. Making sure they remain healthy – emotionally and physically – while helping someone else is of great importance, and we believe the strategy will help us to make this happen.”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills commented: “With the recognition of young carers in the strategy, we hope that the support we offer to them across the borough will meet their needs over the next five years and beyond.

“The work of a young carer can make their childhood very different to most young people so we hope, by having resources like the Strategy in place, we can support them to flourish while supporting someone else.”

The Council is keen to hear from carers who would like to be involved in the Carers Partnership Board, focused on delivering the strategy and improving outcomes for carers. If you would like to be involved, please contact Gemma Naylor, Telford and Wrekin CVS at gemma.naylor@tandwcvs.org.uk.

To read the full All Age Carers Strategy, please click here.