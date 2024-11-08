7.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 8, 2024
RAF Museum hosts Remembrance Service to honour fallen heroes

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

On Sunday 10 November, the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands will host a Service of Remembrance to honour members of the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice during their tours of duty.

RAF Museum Midlands Remembrance Service. Photo: © RAF Museum
RAF Museum Midlands Remembrance Service. Photo: © RAF Museum

Visitors are warmly invited to join the service, led by RAF Cosford’s Station Chaplain, John Mbayo, and reflect on the sacrifices of service personnel past and present.

The service will begin with a formal welcome from RAF Cadets and a marching contingent from the School of Physical Training, RAF Cosford. This moving ceremony will include readings, hymns, and the traditional sounding of ‘The Last Post,’ followed by a two-minute silence in tribute.

Throughout the service, attendees will be treated to hymns performed by the Cosford Military Wives Choir. Wreaths will be laid in respect by representatives from the Museum, RAF Cosford, Cosford Military Wives Choir, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, in memory of those who have fallen in service to their country.

The service will be held in the Museum’s Hangar 1, set against a backdrop of historic aircraft. Admission is free, but to ensure a place, guests are encouraged to book one of the 450 available tickets in advance at rafmuseum.org/midlands. Visitors are asked to arrive by 10.30am in preparation for the service, which will begin promptly at 10.45am.

The RAF Museum Midlands is open daily from 10.00am, with free admission. After the service, visitors are encouraged to explore the Museum at their leisure.

