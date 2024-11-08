Over 62,000 households sign up to council’s garden waste subscription

Shropshire Council says more than 62,000 households in its area have so far signed up to its garden waste service.

A garden waste bin waiting for collection. Photo: Shropshire Council

The previously free service became a paid service on Monday at a cost of £56 per bin which collection until the 31st of October next year.

A payment window is open until the end of next March and people must sign up by this date if they want to have their bin emptied in the spring and summer months.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“I’m really pleased with the number of people that have subscribed so far and I want to thank everyone that has signed up. Each subscription is generating income for the council that will ensure we can continue to provide essential services for those who need them.

“As the new service has now begun people need to subscribe as soon as possible if they want us to continue emptying their garden waste bin. It’s not too late to do so and I encourage anyone that wants to keep using the service to sign up by visiting the council website or calling the subscription number.”

To subscribe and for more information about the garden waste collection service people should visit the Shropshire Council website at shropshire.gov.uk/gardenwaste.