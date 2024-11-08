Groundbreaking eBike subscription scheme launched in Shrewsbury

People in Shrewsbury are being given the chance to try out an electric bike for 12 months at a vastly reduced cost as part of an initiative to encourage alternative methods of travel in Shrewsbury.

100 fully serviced eBikes are available for residents

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership has secured Government funding to provide 100 fully serviced eBikes for residents at an initial cost of less than £3 per week – and people are being invited to apply now at www.shrewsburymoves.com.

Shrewsbury Moves’ eBikes are a new way of commuting into the town centre, reducing the number of cars on the road and helping to keep people fit and save money.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of the Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, urged anyone interested to apply.

“We are delighted to be launching the Shrewsbury Moves eBike subscription for workers, residents, and students to benefit from,” he said. “We are now looking for 100 people to join our first wave of subscribers, so they can try a more active mode of travel and benefit from the health, cost and time savings eBikes offer, at an initial cost of less than a coffee per week.

“We are looking for a wide range of people to join the scheme – especially those who don’t usually cycle – and become ambassadors for active travel.”

The project is funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and administered by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for climate change, the environment and transport, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who commutes around Shrewsbury to utilise a cheap, active and greener method of travel.

“I am confident that this scheme will be attractive to a wide range of people, particularly as the package includes everything an electric cyclist needs to get going.

“More people cycling in the town centre will help to reduce car dependence for short journeys and help to improve air quality in the town centre.”

The partnership is working with specialists Hurrecane Bikes to provide 100 eBikes for £10 per month for the first six months and £20 per month for the following six months – a saving of £420 over the course of the year compared to a non-subsidised subscription. The subscription includes a helmet and lock, along with the option of a pannier and a child seat, as well as ongoing support and maintenance of the bike.

The first round of applications runs from November 6 to November 20, with successful applicants expected to be notified by December 10. Bikes will then be delivered ready for use in January 2025. Depending on demand, there may be further opportunities to apply in the future.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Big Town Plan Partnership Board member, said:

“The Big Town Plan Partnership was delighted to hear of the successful UKSPF bid and congratulate the Shrewsbury BID in coming up with this exciting and innovative scheme to greatly encourage more active travel by providing an affordable and useable alternative to the car. It also avoids many of the pitfalls of eBike projects introduced in some other towns and cities.”

For more information and to apply, visit shrewsburymoves.com