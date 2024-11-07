Two more categories added to LTA Tennis Awards as Shropshire nominations invited

It’s that time of year again when nominations from around Shropshire are invited for the annual LTA Tennis Awards.

Louise Ferguson, left, from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club was presented with her regional lifetime achievement award by LTA president Sandi Procter earlier this year.

Highlighting the achievements of people involved in tennis across Britain, the prestigious awards were launched in 2015 with the help of Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE.

Nominations can be made in a range of categories, including two introduced for the first time locally this year – the Unsung Hero and Newly-qualified Tennis Coach – with nominations accepted until November 30.

The initial county winners can then potentially go on to be recognised both regionally and nationally as they deservedly receive the chance to step into the spotlight.

Shropshire has achieved notable success in the LTA Tennis Awards over the years, with the county providing both national and regional winners.

That trend continued earlier this year when Louise Ferguson, from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, was named as the Midlands winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, adding to an earlier accolade from Shropshire.

The eventual national winners were judged from over 2,600 nominations from across Britain last year, celebrating the inspirational individuals involved in tennis, dedicating their time and energy to the development and growth of the sport.

The LTA Tennis Awards allows volunteers, coaches and officials from the tennis community to be recognised, along with clubs, schools and tournaments.

Of the two new categories introduced this year, the Unsung Hero Award is a special award to acknowledge those people who have contributed to the success of tennis in Shropshire who may not fall within the LTA nomination criteria but who equally deserve recognition.

The recipient of this award would have made a significant contribution in Shropshire that has resulted in a positive impact to their club, the local community or a charity.

They may be a volunteer who does the thankless jobs behind the scenes, perhaps someone who through their hard work and selflessness goes above and beyond what is expected of them, or an individual or a group whose exceptional efforts have truly made a difference.

The Newly-qualified Coach of the Year – the other new addition to the list of categories – is for someone who has begun their professional coaching journey, and has at least a LTA Level 1 (assistant) or Level 2 (tennis instructor) coaching qualification.

They will be able to demonstrate great on court delivery and customer service within tennis, as well as having a strong commitment to their professional development.

They will be able to make tennis welcoming and accessible, while showing great teamwork skills when working with other coaches and volunteers.

Shropshire nominations are also invited for a host of other LTA Tennis Awards – Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Performance Coach of the Year, Tennis Opened Up Award, Park Venue of the Year, Competition of the Year, School of the Year, University of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Official of the Year, Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year, Young Person of the Year and LTA President’s Award.

Visit tennisshropshire.co.uk for more information on how to nominate.