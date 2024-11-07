Telford and Wrekin war memorials given spruce-up ahead of Remembrance

War memorials across Telford and Wrekin are being given an extra clean as Armistice Day approaches.

Jet washing takes place at war memorial in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Around 30 important monuments and plaques are maintained by Telford & Wrekin Council throughout the year as part of its mission to protect, care and invest.

In the lead up to Remembrance, teams are visiting each one to give them a final jet wash and to tidy the surrounding area by weeding and removing moss and leaves.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, (Lab) said:

“As Remembrance nears, people across our borough will pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for our freedoms.

“Our war memorials will be a focal point as we honour a two-minute silence for the brave souls who gave their today for our tomorrow.

“We maintain our memorials throughout the year and have completed a final visit in the run-up to Remembrance to make sure they are as we expect them to be.

“I will be at Telford Town Park for a service of Remembrance on Armistice Day to pay my respects to the fallen. On Remembrance Sunday, I will lay a wreath at the Lychgate on behalf of the Council and from a personal perspective will remember my relatives who fought and died in France and Belgium in the First World War.

“I invite you all to join one of the services and events taking place across our borough to commemorate Remembrance and show we will never forget.”

War memorials are located at Ironbridge, Jackfield, Dawley, Oakengates, Wrockwardine and High Ercall and many other places.

Councillor Raj Mehta, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride said:

“We are committed to caring for our war memorials all year round as a show of respect and to preserve these important landmarks for future generations.

“They are being given a final spruce-up ahead of the nation commemorating the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

“We will come together as a community and at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, residents across Telford and Wrekin will remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, by attending services and parades.”