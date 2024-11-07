10.7 C
Support for carers to be highlighted at town centre drop-in

A range of support available for carers and those they care for will be in the spotlight when a local charity hosts a free drop-in event in Shrewsbury town centre on November 21.

The offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin
The offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

Three local organisations will join forces to present the drop-in between 10am and 3pm at the offices of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on the corner of Claremont Street and Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

Alzheimer’s Society and Shropshire Carers Support – a dedicated carers support team within Shropshire Council – will join with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin to offer a host of important information and advice.

“Whether you’re new to caring or you’ve been caring for a while, please come along to our free advice session,” said the charity’s Wellbeing Services Manager Emma Wilde. “There will be lots of good advice on offer and it’ll be great to chat with people about the sorts of support available.”

A spokesperson for Shropshire Carers Support said: “Our vision is to enable carers to live their best lives by providing timely and quality information and support.”

For further details, telephone 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

