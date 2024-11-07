James embarks on epic charity run from Shrewsbury to London!

A Shropshire man has begun a gruelling 250km run from Shrewsbury to his current home of London to raise funds for local charity Severn Hospice.

James will be running 250km as part of the challenge

James Nickless-Allen is undertaking the challenge as a tribute to his grandparents and a beloved family friend who received care at the hospice.

The four-day run will push him to his limits, averaging a staggering 62.4km per day.

For James, the route holds a special significance. Having moved to London for work nine years ago, he has chosen to run the very same path he has driven countless times before.

The run commenced at the iconic Lord’s Hill Column in Shrewsbury and will culminate at the equally iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

With a fundraising goal that has already been surpassed, James has seen incredible support from the local community already raising over £3,000.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received so far,” James shared. “Severn Hospice has been a lifeline for so many in our community, and I’m honoured to be able to give back in this way.”

James won’t be alone on this adventure. His dedicated dad will be by his side, driving a support vehicle throughout the journey.

Want to follow James’ progress and contribute to this worthy cause? Visit his JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/james-nickless-allen-shrewsbury-to-london.