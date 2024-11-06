Telford & Wrekin Council bus fares to remain at £2

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed it has no plans to raise the price of council-provided bus services.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council pictured by the 101 service bus. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Fares for non-Council run services will be capped at £3 after the new government extended the fare cap, which was due to expire altogether on 31 December, but Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that single ticket prices on its council-run bus services in Telford and Wrekin will remain at just £2 for adults and £1 for children.

Telford & Wrekin Council has seven council-run bus routes, covering some of the most popular commuter routes from rural and urban residential areas connecting with key education and employment destinations, as well as links to the Princess Royal Hospital and local town centres.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “In response to public demand and to ensure we have well-connected communities, Telford & Wrekin Council now has seven council-run local bus routes, linking up our borough towns with key education, employment and shopping destinations which, since they were launched two years ago have been used by over 350,000 passengers.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, added: “To ensure that our residents can continue to access affordable public transport, we are happy to confirm that Telford & Wrekin Council will not raise ticket costs and single ticket fares on council-run bus services will continue to be excellent value for money at just £2 per adult and £1 per child.”

The seven Telford & Wrekin Council-run bus routes are Travel Telford Services 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105.

Reduced rate whole-day, week, month and annual travel tickets are also available.

Full details of the council’s timetables and services are available here telford.gov.uk/busservices.