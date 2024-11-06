Shropshire charity launches its annual Warmer Winter Appeal

With colder winter temperatures on the horizon, local charity, Community Resource has officially launched its 2024 Warmer Winter Appeal.

The Warmer Winter Appeal supports households facing fuel poverty

The appeal calls on residents to support households across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in the face of severe fuel poverty.

Community Resource has run its Warmer Winter Appeal for over four years, providing much-needed support to local households in crisis.

This winter, the need is even greater: nearly 23% of households in Shropshire are off the mains gas grid, relying on more costly heating sources like oil and electric. Alongside poor insulation and the added challenge of rural isolation, heating costs are pushing more families into a “heat or eat” dilemma that no one should have to face.

For many, cold homes also mean increased health risks, especially for older individuals and those with chronic health issues.

In her reflection on the growing need in Shropshire, Beverley Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, shared: “Our community has always shown an incredible willingness to come together in support of its most vulnerable members, and we know that this winter will require that generosity more than ever. By supporting our Warmer Winter Appeal, people are giving their neighbours the chance to stay warm, safe, and healthy this Winter.”

Through generous contributions to the Warmer Winter Appeal, Community Resource is able to continue delivering vital assistance to those most in need. Funds raised will be used to provide emergency fuel grants, energy-saving advice, and partnership support with local foodbanks to ensure that struggling households aren’t left in the cold.

Every donation can help provide immediate and meaningful relief to households in need:

· £10 can fund an emergency energy top-up.

· £50 can equip a household with energy-saving materials like draft-proofing kits.

· £100 can provide a vulnerable family with a fuel grant for warmth and security.

“The need for community support in our County has never been more urgent,” added Beverley “By giving to our Warmer Winter Appeal, you’ll be making a life-changing difference to those who are struggling to keep warm.” To donate, visit justgiving.com or contact Community Resource at enquires@community-resource.org.uk for other ways to contribute.