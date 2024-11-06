Rare Dornier wing section to go on display at the RAF Museum

Plans are underway at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands for the wing section of an iconic Second World War Dornier Do 17 to go on public display in early 2025.

RAF Museum volunteers pictured restoring the Dornier Do 17 wing section. Photo: © RAF Museum

Salvaged after more than 70 years submerged beneath the waters of the Goodwin Sands, this rare artefact offers visitors a unique glimpse into the past.

Nicknamed the ‘Flying Pencil’ due to its slender fuselage, the Do 17 played a pivotal role in the early stages of the Second World War and is best remembered for its involvement in the Battle of Britain. Of more than 1,500 Do 17 bombers produced, over 400 were deployed by the Luftwaffe during the pivotal battle. Today, only one remains complete.

The wing section set to be displayed comes from this sole surviving Do 17, recovered in a landmark operation led by the RAF Museum in 2013. The dramatic moment the aircraft was lifted from the seabed and surfaced from the waters was broadcast live, capturing global attention. The recovery and subsequent conservation efforts have since fascinated not only aviation enthusiasts and historians but also scientists and engineers, all intrigued by the challenge of preserving this historic airframe for future generations.

Dr Harry Raffal, RAF Museum Head of Collections and Research said:

“This is a remarkable moment for aviation history in Britain. After more than tens of years of intensive conservation, treatment and stabilisation, the Do 17 will go on public display. It represents not only the culmination of an extraordinary salvage operation but a unique way of understanding the Battle of Britain.

“The new year will see the Do 17 wing section, propellers, and engines situated alongside a Boulton-Paul Defiant, the very type that delivered the final blows to this Do 17. Our audience will see first-hand the thin edge of technology which enabled the RAF and Luftwaffe to fight out the most important battle of a generation.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the wing section, propellers, and engines, through enhanced interpretation and delve deeper into the aircraft’s story. Uncover the aircraft’s historical significance in aerial warfare, the events leading to its demise, and the extraordinary salvage operation and unique preservation techniques employed to safeguard its legacy.

The Do 17 wing section will be available for public viewing from early 2025, subject to suitable weather conditions for the move.

The fuselage will remain in store for the time being, owing to space constraints in the hangars, but the Museum retains the option to display it in future alongside the wing section.