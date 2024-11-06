County’s health and care services prepare for winter

As winter approaches, healthcare services across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are preparing for a season of increased demand.

In addition to boosting resources and coordinating efforts with local partners, the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) has relaunched its Think Which Service campaign to encourage residents to make informed decisions about their healthcare, helping ease pressures on emergency services.

Winter is typically the busiest time for healthcare as colder weather and seasonal illnesses drive more people to seek care.

To respond to these pressures, hospitals, GP practices, social services, community health teams, mental health services, ambulance services, and the voluntary sector are working together to ensure safe, effective, and accessible care for residents.

Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “This winter, we’re continuing to focus on getting people the care they need in the right setting. We’ve relaunched the Think Which Service campaign to encourage everyone to consider self-care, their local pharmacy, or calling NHS 111 as a first step. This helps reduce the strain on our emergency departments, leaving them available for genuine emergencies.”

More than 135,000 A&E visits

In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, more than 135,000 people visited A&E last year, almost half of these cases could be treated elsewhere, such as at a Minor Injury Unit (MIU) or a pharmacy. The Think Which Service campaign highlights the range of healthcare services available and urges residents to seek the most appropriate option for their condition.

Local pharmacists can provide advice

As part of the campaign, the ICS is raising awareness about the expertise pharmacists offer. Local pharmacists can provide advice, over-the-counter medicines, and even vaccinations for flu and COVID-19. For minor ailments such as sore throats, aches, coughs, and colds, pharmacies are often an ideal first stop. NHS 111 is also available 24/7 for guidance on non-emergency health issues.

Dr Jess Harvey, a GP at Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, added: “This time of year, we naturally see more colds, flu, and other seasonal illnesses. Many people aren’t aware that their local pharmacist can provide similar advice to what they’d get from a GP. For minor ailments, pharmacies or NHS 111 can be more efficient options, allowing GPs to focus on patients who need more in-depth care.

“Additionally, in GP practices now, we have extended healthcare teams, which include nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists, and healthcare assistants. If your concern requires a doctor, you’ll be offered an appointment with a GP. However, GPs aren’t always the best fit for every issue. For some concerns, like joint pain or mental health, it might be more beneficial to see a specialist, such as a physiotherapist or mental health practitioner. These professionals offer longer appointments for thorough assessments and can consult a GP if needed.”

Keep up with vaccinations

Residents are also being encouraged to keep up with vaccinations and practice self-care at home by stocking up on cold and flu remedies. Using services such as NHS 111, MIUs, and local pharmacies whenever possible can make a big difference in reducing strain on A&E departments.

Alongside the Think Which Service campaign, the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin ICS is working closely with local partners to facilitate faster discharges from hospitals, support older adults in their homes, and provide targeted programmes to keep patients well and out of hospital whenever possible.

For more information about the Think Which Service campaign and local health services, visit: thinkwhichservice.co.uk.