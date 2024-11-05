Pumpkin Success: Ellesmere’s trebuchet hits the mark

Fizzgigs’ medieval-style trebuchet finally achieved a historic feat on Sunday afternoon, striking a target for the first time in six years.

Thomas Davies, the Winner!

The community arts group’s annual post Halloween event drew a large crowd to Birch Road’s recreation field in Ellesmere, where they witnessed the powerful machine launch over 70 pumpkins into the sky.

This year, a unique twist was added to the competition: participants were asked to guess the distance their jack-o-lantern would travel. The targets were then adjusted accordingly, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

- Advertisement -

Six-year-old Thomas Davies from Cockshutt was the lucky winner, as his pumpkin, also named Thomas, successfully knocked down one of the Damson Twin fairies. His prize will be a reward from The Crafty Spider in Ellesmere.

While Thomas’s pumpkin was the only one to hit the target, many others achieved impressive distances. The lifetime record of 100 meters still stands, but plenty of pumpkins made a satisfying thud as they landed 20 meters away or closer.

One particularly impressive entry came from Oswestry Library, where Rosie, a librarian, and her children Evie and George created a pumpkin named Libby the Librarian, complete with glasses and googly eyes.

Despite the overcast weather, families from as far as Shrewsbury came to enjoy the free entertainment. The Jackson family from Ellesmere even brought a picnic, complete with seasonal toffee apples.

The event was expertly hosted by Ian Andrew, who explained the immense effort required to operate the trebuchet. A team of strong young men worked tirelessly for over two hours, pulling back the machine and adjusting the ballast to accommodate each pumpkin.

After the event, Fizzgigs members and local cubs collected the pumpkin remains for composting, ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly conclusion to the day.