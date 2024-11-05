Market Drayton gingerbread biscuit bakery to welcome Royal visitor

His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester will this week make a special visit to Image on Food Ltd, a renowned gingerbread biscuit bakery in Market Drayton.

Sarah Hopcroft, Founder and Chair at Image on Food

As confirmed by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, the Duke’s visit will be welcomed by the local community. Deputy Lieutenant, Nichola Peers, will also be present to support the royal engagement.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness will be greeted by Image on Food’s management team, including Managing Director Gemma Williams, Founder and Sales and Marketing Director Sarah Hopcroft, and Founder and Head Baker Tim Hopcroft.

The Duke will be taken on a tour of the bakery and manufacturing facilities, witnessing firsthand the blend of artisan craftsmanship and modern technology that defines Image on Food’s approach to quality and creativity.

Additionally, His Royal Highness will participate in a special ceremony to honour long-serving staff members.

“The Duke of Gloucester has a history of visiting Shropshire, and we are delighted to welcome him back to the county, particularly to Market Drayton,” commented His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Turner.

Managing Director Gemma Williams expressed the company’s excitement and honour at the royal visit: “This visit is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation within the food industry.”

Founded in 1987 by Sarah and Tim Hopcroft, Image on Food carries on Market Drayton’s rich tradition of gingerbread making. Employing over 70 local Shropshire residents, the company has been specializing in handcrafted gingerbread novelties and biscuits for nearly four decades.