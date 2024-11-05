Interim report released into collision between passenger trains in Powys

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has released its initial findings into the fatal train collision that occurred near Talerddig, Powys, on Monday 21 October.

Aerial view of the accident site – Train 1S71 is shown on the left of the picture and Train 1J25 on the right. Image: RAIB

The collision involved two Transport for Wales trains: a westbound service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and an eastbound service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

The collision resulted in one fatality and 11 others sustaining injuries.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary Examination

RAIB’s preliminary examination has found that westbound train 1J25 had been due to stop in the loop at Talerddig to allow eastbound train 1S71 to pass. Initial analysis of data from the on-train data recorder (OTDR) fitted to train 1J25 shows that the driver applied service braking to slow the train as it neared the loop at Talerddig.

Around 40 seconds after the first service brake application, the OTDR records an emergency brake demand being made. This emergency brake demand remained in place until the collision. OTDR data shows that wheel slide started during service braking and was constant during emergency braking.

Train 1J25 then entered the loop at Talerddig. Although the train slowed while passing through the loop, it did not stop before passing the block marker positioned near the exit. The train subsequently exited the loop, rejoined the single line, and continued to travel for around 900 metres on the descending gradient, before colliding with train 1S71.

There is conflicting evidence relating to the speed of the trains at the point of collision. Initial analysis indicates that train 1J25 was travelling at between 24 km/h (15 mph) and 39 km/h (24 mph), while train 1S71 was travelling at around 10 km/h (6 mph) in the opposite direction.

RAIB says it is continuing to analyse evidence relating to the collision speed, which remains an area of ongoing investigation.

Investigation Focus

The RAIB’s investigation will focus on determining the sequence of events that led to the collision.

It will examine various factors, including the actions of those involved and any factors that may have influenced them, the level of wheel/rail adhesion present from the approach to Talerddig loop to the point of collision and the status and performance of the braking, wheel slide protection and sanding systems on train 1J25.

The investigation will also focus on the behaviour of both trains during and following the collision, Transport for Wales’ policies relating to low wheel/rail adhesion and how it managed the risk of low adhesion on the Cambrian line. Network Rail’s policies relating to low wheel/rail adhesion and how it managed the risk of low adhesion on the Cambrian line and the processes used to assess and control the risk of overrun on the Cambrian line along with any relevant underlying factors, including any actions taken in response to previous relevant safety recommendations.

Independent Investigation

The RAIB investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry, the British Transport Police or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.