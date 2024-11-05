Friends support new wellbeing oasis for RJAH ward staff

Ward staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) now have access to a newly developed outdoor space designed to support their wellbeing, thanks to the generous support of the League of Friends.

Staff enjoying the Clwyd Ward Garden

The Friends at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has funded essential enhancements to the outdoor area, including the installation of new fence panels, which have transformed the space into a cosy and private wellbeing oasis.

This quiet retreat, situated adjacent to Powys and Clwyd Wards at the Oswestry-based hospital, provides a much-needed sanctuary for staff to enjoy during their breaks.

Powys Ward specialises caring for patients with spinal disorders, while Clwyd Ward focuses on enhanced recovery care.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are thrilled to have played a part in creating this wonderful outdoor space for the hardworking ward staff at RJAH. Supporting their wellbeing is essential, especially given the long hours and challenges they face.”

The newly developed outdoor space was designed with staff wellbeing in mind, offering a tranquil environment where team members can relax, recharge, and momentarily step away from the demands of their busy shifts.

Many ward staff work long 12-hour shifts, and opportunities to leave the ward for a meaningful break are often limited. The creation of a nearby outdoor retreat has made it easier for staff to take advantage of their breaks, encouraging them to step outside for fresh air and a change of scenery.

Caroline Morris, Ward Manager for Clwyd Ward, said: “The wellbeing garden has been a game-changer for our team. Having an outdoor space where we can take a breather during long shifts makes all the difference.

“It’s a place to clear our minds and return to work feeling recharged. Huge thanks to the League of Friends for their kindness and support.”

Easy access to the newly developed outdoor areas creates a whole host of benefits from reducing stress levels, alleviating burnout, improving focus, and enhancing overall mental clarity.

Julia New, Ward Clerk for Powys Ward, was able to secure the support of local supermarket Stans who kindly donated plants for their garden. She said: “This new garden area has been such a positive addition for us.

“We’re very thankful to The League of Friends and Stans Superstore for making this possible. The plants have added a beautiful touch that really makes the space feel special.”