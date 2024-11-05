Fell and Home lead Shropshire’s 2024 NCCA Season

Tom Fell and Charlie Home led the batting and bowling averages for Shropshire in the National Counties Cricket Association Championship for the 2024 season.

Fell, the former Worcestershire batter, scored 436 runs from six innings in Western Division Two, averaging 72.67, with his highest score 154 against Herefordshire at Eastnor in the final match of the campaign as the county narrowly missed out on promotion in the three-day format.

Then came Ollie Westbury with 202 Championship runs at 50.50 – with a highest score of 161 in the first innings against Wiltshire at South Wilts CC – George Hargrave with 202 runs at 40.40 and Peter Clark with 208 runs at an average of 34.67.

Skipper Home topped Shropshire’s bowling averages in the Championship with 10 wickets at 14.10 apiece, with the spinner’s best figures 7-23 in the first innings of the win over Wiltshire.

He was followed by seamer Ben Roberts, who took 15 wickets, including 6-43 in the second innings to help secure victory over Wales at Bridgnorth, at 15.13 apiece.

Andre Bradford and Jacques Banton topped the county’s batting and bowling averages respectively in the NCCA Trophy.

Bradford totalled 214 runs in Shropshire’s four 50-over fixtures, including three half-centuries, at an average of 71.33, with Hargrave hitting 252 runs at an average of 63, with his top score 152 from 129 balls in the defeat against Norfolk at Great Witchingham.

Home, Fell and Westbury also averaged over 30 with the bat in the one-day competition for Shropshire.

With the ball, Banton took four wickets at 20 apiece, followed by Sam Ellis with eight wickets at 22.75, with his best return 5-49 in the win over Staffordshire at Moddershall & Oulton CC.

Opener Hargrave led the way with the bat for Shropshire in the NCCA Twenty20 Cup, hitting 280 runs at an average of 70, which included an unbeaten 129 from just 44 balls as the county beat Wales at St Asaph, as he became the first Shropshire player to register a century in this format.

Then came Ollie Currill, who averaged 55, and Jack Home, who averaged 32, with the duo both playing two matches in the competition.

Spinner Lewis Evans topped the Shropshire bowling averages in the T20 Cup, with six wickets at 15.33 apiece, ahead of Banton, five wickets at 21.40, and Sam Ellis, six wickets at 22.17.