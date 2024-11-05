Emergency services respond to collision in Bridgnorth

Emergency services responded to a serious road traffic collision on Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth yesterday.

The incident was reported at 5.48pm and involved three vehicles.

Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, and Wellington, along with an Operations Officer, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Using hydraulic cutting equipment, firefighters worked diligently to free the trapped individual.

Once freed, they provided immediate medical attention, administering oxygen therapy and first aid. All vehicles involved in the collision were made safe by the crews.

The land ambulance service and police were also present at the scene.