Shrewsbury MP in prime position to help markets

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has been elected into a prime position to help the nation’s local markets – and has already heaped praise upon Shrewsbury’s own multi-award-winning Market Hall.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley chairs a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Local Markets

“We are truly blessed here in Shrewsbury to have our wonderful, vibrant Market Hall,” said Mrs Buckley who has been elected as Chair of the national cross-party group to support local markets – indoor, outdoor, farmers’ markets and street markets.

“As a big fan of our Shrewsbury Market, I was especially delighted the other day to be unanimously elected Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Local Markets which is made up of MPs tasked with promoting and supporting local markets through initiatives, awards, and identifying funding opportunities.

“We all know that our own market – with its warm and welcoming cafes and coffee shops, its fabulous stalls, and vibrant atmosphere – is a real asset to the town.

“We all love its offer of a kaleidoscopic range of clothes, artwork, books, records, food and drink of every kind, antiques and collectables, home furnishings, flowers, bags and hats, greetings cards, fine wines, gifts of every kind and so much more.

“Now, as Chair of this All-Party group, I will be doing everything I can to help not just Shrewsbury Market but other markets around the country. I will be working with the National Association of British Markets Authorities (NABMA) to support local markets all over the country, looking to Shrewsbury for inspiration as the ‘nation’s favourite market’.”