No points for Telford Tigers despite good performances

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Yorkshire for their second game of the weekend against the current league champions Leeds Knights.

Tigers had lost a very close game at home the previous day with two late goals costing Telford the game.

The opening period was goalless but just 12 seconds into the second period Leeds took the lead with a goal from Noah McMullin. Five minutes later Tigers were level when Vladimir Luka squeezed a low shot under Leeds net minder Sam Gospel.

Parity only lasted three minutes as Leeds went ahead again through a tap in from Matt Haywood. Telford struck back three minutes from the end of the period when Luka scored again with a low shot.

A very close contest was decided with six minutes of the game left and as happened with the previous game between the two teams it was Leeds that scored late to win it. Haywood scored his second of the game to send Telford home without a point despite another solid performance.

Final Score: Leeds Knights 3 Autocraft Telford Tigers 2.

Scorers: Vladimir Luka (2).

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “Another night where we could have had something from the game, it is tough to lose when we play hard, with a lot of tenacity and spirit.

“I can’t fault the players tonight, we had some solid goaltending with Brad (Day) stepping up with big saves when we needed him and once again our penalty kill was outstanding, blanking a very good power play unit all weekend.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get any points for good performances but we can take positives out of this weekend and lots of belief in how we need to compete.”

