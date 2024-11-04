New tea lounge to open in Shrewsbury

A new tea lounge is to open in attractive premises in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Sally Lister, the owner of The Crafty Cat Tea Lounge & Cakery, at the Princess Street premises in Shrewsbury town centre

The Crafty Cat Tea Lounge & Cakery, owned by Sally Lister, is to be launched at 24-25 Princess Street.

It represents an exciting new venture for Sally, who plans to open her new business later this month.

“It’s been a dream of mine for many, many years and I’m very excited to put lots of my ideas into my new venture,” said Sally.

“I had been searching for premises for some time and I’m happy I’ve found a lovely property in a great location.

“The premises are currently being transformed into a relaxing tea lounge, and I’m looking forward to opening in early November.

“I’m going to offer brunch, light lunches, afternoon teas, hot drinks, cold drinks and yummy cakes.”

The versatile ground floor cafe premises form part of an attractive Grade II listed building.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The property occupies a convenient position within Princess Street, a popular and sought-after location just off Shrewsbury’s main Square.

“Located on the ground floor of an attractive Grade II listed three-storey mixed-use property, it has operated as a tearoom or cafe for a number of years.

“This will now continue with the opening of The Crafty Cat Tea Lounge & Cakery, and we wish Sally Lister every success with her exciting new venture.

“It will be another very welcome addition to this popular area of Shrewsbury town centre.”