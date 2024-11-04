9.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Emergency services respond to multi-vehicle collision on A5 at Weirbrook

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A serious multi-vehicle collision occurred on the A5 at Weirbrook yesterday evening.

The scene of the collision on the A5 at Weirbrook. Photo: SFRS
The scene of the collision on the A5 at Weirbrook. Photo: SFRS

Emergency services, including fire, police, and ambulance crews, were dispatched to the scene to respond to the incident at around 6.25pm.

A section of the A5 was completely closed to traffic as emergency personnel worked to secure the scene and assist those involved in the collision at the junction of Weirbrook, near West Felton.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision and those involved were out of their vehicles when emergency services arrived.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Despite the significant damage to the vehicles, all occupants were able to exit their cars unaided. Crews worked diligently with partner agencies to make the scene electrically safe.”

The incident caused significant disruption to traffic in the area, and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

The road was closed for a number of hours.

