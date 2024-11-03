Shropshire hospice praises local people for making annual challenge an ‘extra-large’ success

Supporters of a hospice charity have delivered an extra-large success after walking hundreds of sponsored miles together.

Several Severn Hospice staff members took part in the step challenge, joining supporters in raising £15,000 to support the hospice and its patients.

Severn Hospice challenged supporters to ‘Walk in Our Shoes’ – matching the number of steps its nurses take each month to deliver care to patients. This would have been 300,000 steps over the month, but walkers were challenged to really step it up this year and hit 350,000 steps – 10,000 steps for each of the hospice’s 35 years.

Now the sponsorship had been counted and all that legwork has contributed more than £15,000 to support the charity’s care for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “We wanted to do something special for our 35th year and asked our supporters to go ‘XL’ with us by walking 350,000 steps throughout September – the equivalent of over 150 miles each.”

The charity was overwhelmed by the dedication shown by local supporters, who absolutely smashed the extra-large challenge, some even exceeding the step goal by thousands of steps. The participants also went the extra mile with their fundraising, surpassing all expectations and fundraising targets.

Nicky Green continued: “We are ecstatic with the support we have received. Our super steppers have really gone above and beyond with their steps and their fundraising efforts!

“Their support is so important to us and local people we care for. While all our care is free, it is not without cost, and for every £3 we spend, we have to raise £2. With our running costs increasing by £1.1 million this year, we’ve been thrilled to see our supporters rally together to make this year’s event our most successful yet.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped make the challenge extra-special. It’s because of the continued support from the local community that we are able to mark 35 years of caring.”