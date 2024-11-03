Shrewsbury Town part ways with head coach as Chairman offers to resign

Shrewsbury Town have parted ways with head coach Paul Hurst and assistant manager Chris Doig, the club’s Chairman Roland Wycherley has also attempted to resign.

The decision to let the Head Coach and assistant manager was made by the club’s board following a disappointing run of form this season. The club has only managed to win two of their 19 games so far this season.

Hurst and Doig returned to the Croud Meadow in January 2024 and played a crucial role in keeping the club in League One last season. However, the recent poor form has prompted the board to make a change.

- Advertisement -

The club’s chairman thanked both Hurst and Doig for their contributions with a search for a new head coach now underway.

Shrewsbury Town Chairman offers resignation

In a significant development, Shrewsbury Town Chairman Roland Wycherley offered to resign from his position, citing the departures of Hurst and Doig and the club’s financial challenges.

Wycherley, a long-standing figure at the club, has been instrumental in its growth and stability over the past 28 years. However, today’s departures coupled with the ongoing financial pressures in League One, have led him to consider stepping down.

Despite making the offer during an emergency Board meeting, the club’s board rejected Wycherley’s resignation, recognising his crucial role in the club’s ongoing operations. His financial support is seen as essential to maintaining the club’s commitments.

The club is currently undergoing a period of transition, seeking new investment and exploring potential succession plans. Wycherley’s continued involvement is considered vital to ensuring a smooth handover and maintaining the club’s stability.

As the club navigates these challenging times, the support of its loyal fanbase will be crucial. Wycherley has urged fans to unite and continue to support the team, both on and off the pitch.

A full message from Chairman Roland Wycherley can be read on the club’s website.