Oswestry Town Council’s White Ribbon accreditation extended

Oswestry Town Council has been successful in extending its White Ribbon accreditation for its ongoing commitment to ending men’s violence against women.

White Ribbon Day awareness raising at Bailey Head in 2023 with campaign supporters The New Saints FC

This announcement comes as White Ribbon Day approaches on Monday 25 November marking the start of 16 days of action against gender-based violence.

This year’s theme is ‘It Starts With Men’.

Violence against women and girls is rooted in harmful masculine traits. Starting with men, White Ribbon Day 2024 hopes to address the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their everyday lives.

By encouraging men to hold themselves accountable to women and to each other, we can affect positive behaviour change to transform harmful cultures – it starts with me, it starts with men. Gender equality is achievable if men and boys understand and assume their responsibility as allies.

White Ribbon accreditation is an opportunity for the council to promote a culture of respect in its workplace and community. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness, and encourage local people, groups and organisations to make the White Ribbon Promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women, and to wear a White Ribbon as a symbol of support.

The Mayor of Oswestry cllr Mike Isherwood said: “I am proud that our commitment to ending violence against women and girls has been recognised through White Ribbon accreditation. Every woman and girl in our town should live a life free of fear, violence and harassment. And we should all take action to make this happen. Together we can bring about change.

“For this year’s White Ribbon Day and for its 16 days of activism, we will be raising awareness of the campaign and encouraging people to wear White Ribbons to show their support.”

Information and White Ribbons will be available at The Guildhall reception from Monday 25 November until Tuesday 10 December. There will also be a stall at Bailey Head on Wednesday 27 November from 10am to 2pm with information on support services available, White Ribbon information and ribbons.