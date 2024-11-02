MP calls on Prime Minister to act over veterans’ service funding shortfall

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has spoken in support of the world-renowned Veterans Orthopaedic Service at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, asking the Prime Minister to visit and help solve their problem with a funding shortfall.

RJAH, based in Gobowen near Oswestry, is a world renowned specialist hospital delivering high quality, sustainable orthopaedic and related care.

The Veterans Service based there is the largest provider of specialist hospital care for veterans in the country, delivering more than 30,000 veteran patient appointments since it opened a decade ago.

Despite the facility costing no extra public money to set up, NHS changes in the way that Integrated Care Boards charge each other have meant that RJAH has a funding shortfall this year. This is because the service treats patients from all over the country and not just those from the local area.

Helen has previously invited former veterans minister Johnny Mercer and current postholder Alistair Cairns but neither has taken up the offer, despite the site being a centre of excellence that thousands of veterans have benefited from.

The MP this week called on the Prime Minister to visit the site and intervene, however Sir Keir Starmer failed to provide any specific commitment to the centre in his response.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Oswestry in my constituency is home to the Veterans Orthopaedic Service, and that’s by far the largest provider of veterans hospital care in the country.

“It’s a fine example of what you can build when the NHS and the local authority work together. It cost no extra public money to set it up, but because of NHS changes in the way ICBs charge each other, it’s been left with a funding shortfall.

“Will the Prime Minister come and visit this fantastic facility in beautiful North Shropshire and see for himself why it’s so important we keep it going?”

The Prime Minister replied:

“I thank the Honourable Member for raising that issue, and we’re all grateful to our veterans for their service in protecting our country. I do understand the value of the centre that she references and the support that it provides for veterans.

“We are committed to ensuring veterans receive the employment, the mental health and the housing support that they need. The upcoming budget will set out the changes that we’ll be making.”