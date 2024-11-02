Huge success for Hope House sell-out Dark Run events

Spooky and sporty fun-runners have raised a brilliant £42,000 for Hope House children’s hospice.

Over 1,600 entrants enjoyed the sold-out events hosted at Chirk Castle, Telford Town Park, Penrhyn Castle and Conwy RSPB.

The family friendly evenings are a fancy-dress walk, run or danceas darkness descends and entrants light up the night with glow sticks, disco lights and pumping music.

With a loose Halloween and neon theme, all the events inspired some really creative costumes including pumpkins, zombies, super heroes and witches galore.

Speaking on behalf of all the events, hospice fundraising team leader, Andy Everley said: “Wow, what a sensational year for our Dark Run events.

“We are blown away with the level of support we enjoyed from our runners, sponsors, volunteers and kind businesses who help make them happen.

“The atmosphere at all the evenings was electric and everybody got into the spirit of things.

“We’d like to thank the families who attended to start each event for their bravery in sharing a few words as to how our hospices touch their lives and remind our fundraising runners why we are here – to help children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.”

At each event competitors enjoyed a group warm-up session hosted by a local fitness professional ahead of the countdown to the start and each runner enjoyed a bespoke medal and goody bag of treats at the finish line.