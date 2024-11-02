Arrests made following burglary at Boots in Newport

Two people have been arrested following a burglary in Newport on Wednesday 23 October.

Boots located on High Street in Newport. Image: Google Street View

At around 3.45am police officers were called to Boots on Newport High Street following a report of a break-in.

Officers say a vehicle had been used to ram the front of the store to gain entry.

A 33-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident.

Both have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police say a large amount of stolen goods have been recovered.