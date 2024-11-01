Winners for Shropshire’s Best Kept Village & Community 2024 announced

The results of the Best Kept Village & Community Competition 2024 for Shropshire have been announced.

Childs Ercall residents with their award

Originally launched in the 1960’s the competition was last held more than ten years ago, but now has a new lease of life under the stewardship of the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire. This is the first year of its return and saw nearly 20 villages in contention for the title.

Worthen & Brockton were crowned overall winners, receiving a certificate, trophy and an accompanying cash prize to buy something for their village.

Clive & Gill Worthen led on the entry and were presented with their award at an event put on at Worthen Village Hall, attended by members of the local community.

Clive Worthen said, “We are delighted to put it mildly. There is a fantastic sense of community spirit in the village and it is nice to see everyone work together. We’re already looking forward to defending our title in next year’s competition.”

Local councillor Heather Kidd said, “What a fantastic initiative, and a fantastic achievement for Worthen & Brockton claiming the top spot from 20 entrants.”

Due to the quality of the entries there were joint runners up, with Childs Ercall and Nesscliffe each taking a prize.

James Maddocks, Chair of Childs Ercall Parish Council, said “Our community works so hard in providing all our residents with many different community events, and coming runner up in BKVC is great recognition for this. Recently we have been awarded the Jan Snell Award for an outstanding community contribution with the replacement playground, and this continues our success.”

Rebecca Turner, Clerk to Great Ness and Little Ness Parish council said “The community really cares about Nesscliffe, and as a parish council we have taken several steps to enhance the community, such as landscaping an area of community land, a new play area/fitness equipment and widening of pathways and cutting hedges. We would like to particularly thank Great Mess to Little Mess, a community organised group of volunteers who go the extra mile to keep thecommunity looking great, with activities such as litter picks and can collections.”

Steve Adams, Chief Executive at the Community Foundation said “We took over this competition in Staffordshire in 2018, and thought it was a shame that Shropshire didn’t have its own version. We’re delighted to be able to launch such a valuable community initiative to encourage people to come together and support one another, and the place that they call home.”

Paula Craven, Projects Manager at the Community Foundation, who oversees the competition said, “The calibre of entries was fantastically high considering that this is its inaugural year. I’m already looking at 2025, and we’re already getting ready for the next competition. I’d encourage any village or community to enter. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate life within their community, and to show others what a fantastic community they come from. Over the next few months, I’ll be sharing more information about how people can get involved.”

Anyone interested in taking part can contact the Community Foundation on 01743 295900 or by email office@shropshire.foundation.