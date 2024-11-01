Third person charged with attempted murder following Telford stabbing

A third person has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing on King Street in Dawley on Monday.

Lemar Boothe, aged 21, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

The charge follows an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy appearing in court yesterday, they were also charged both charged with attempted murder.

Riley Preece, aged 18, of Snedshill in St George’s and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 28 November.

The 18-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times is reported recovering in hospital.