Telford man sentenced for having indecent images

Updated:
A Telford man has been given a 16-month custodial sentence after he was found to have over a thousand indecent images of children.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Timothy Moule, of Calder Close in Muxton, Telford pleaded guilty in October to four counts of making indecent images of children and one count of breaching a sexual prevention harm order.

Officers arrested the 53-year-old at his home in September 2024 after they were made aware he was sharing indecent images of children on the social media platform X (formally Twitter).

He was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

When officers carried out the arrest Moule initially denied having any other devices than the two that were known to police.

Once officers said they were still going to search his property he then surrendered two tablets which stored the illegal images.

The court heard how Moule’s tablets held 141 category A images, 149 category B images, 789 category C images and 21 prohibited pictures.

Detective Constable Rob Manders, said: “Moule is a dangerous individual whose obsession with young children poses a threat to society.

“We welcome the sentence that the judge has handed to him today, as it means he cannot share or make these images of vulnerable young people.”

