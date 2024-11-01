Autumn secret supper raises over £7,500 for Self Help Africa

Despite the weather, 240 diners braved the rain to experience culinary delights at the Autumn 2024 Self Help Africa Shrewsbury Secret Supper which took place on World Food Day Wednesday 16th October.

The evening started with a drinks reception at Tanners Wines

Following a drinks reception at Tanners Wines, 6 groups of guests were secretly guided to some of the best restaurants in Shrewsbury, who welcomed them to a mystery starter, main and dessert. The weather did not dampen spirits, but instead created a social camaraderie of umbrellas! Overall, the event was a huge success, raising over £7500 for Self Help Africa through sponsorship, ticket sales, raffle and donations.

The Shrewsbury Secret Suppers are sell-out events taking place twice a year, in Spring and Autumn, and are highlights of the Self Help Africa fundraising calendar. Participating restaurants this time were St Vincent, CSONS, Rhubarb at Drapers Hall, No 4, Loopy Shrew and The Alb.

Sophie Crockford, Fundraising Officer at Self Help Africa said:

“The secret restaurants did Shrewsbury proud showcasing their varied menus and specialities, and many guests expressed interest in returning for another meal!

We’re so thankful for the support of everyone involved including our sponsor – Monks Estate Agents, the hosting restaurants, our volunteers and especially our guests and we are looking forward to our Spring Secret Supper in April 2025.”

Judy Bourne, Director/Business Owner at Monks Estate Agents said:

“It was a fabulous evening, so well organised and great to meet so many new people. A great amount raised for such a deserving charity – we were honoured to have sponsored and take part in the event and look forward to next year.”

Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa works across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa; supporting rural families to grow more nutritious food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.