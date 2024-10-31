UK Men’s Shed announce Shed of the Year Awards finalists

UK Men’s Shed Association has announced the finalists for this year’s Shed of the Awards with Shropshire included in two categories.

Bootle Tool Shed were last year’s Shed of the Year award winners

The national award scheme recognises groups and individuals that make a difference in their Men’s Shed and local communities.

This year’s finalists include Mark Mantle of Ludlow Men’s Shed in the ‘Shed Volunteer of the Year’ category and Shrewsbury Men’s Shed as a ‘Shed of the Year’ finalist.

“Each year entries get better and better. With more submissions than ever, and of such a high standard, this year’s finalists have really highlighted the excellent work they are all doing in their local communities.”

“We know how well Men’s Shed participation helps with loneliness, social isolation and both physical and mental health. These finalists demonstrate the breadth, depth and creativity of the projects they each undertake and the impact they have on participants and the wider community”, commented Rob Lloyd, chair of the Trustees of UKMSA.

Last year’s overall winner, Bootle Tool Shed has designed and made the bespoke Shed of The Year trophy to hand over to the 2024 winner.

All finalists have been invited by Mr Speaker, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP to the Shed of the Year Awards and Afternoon Tea taking place in the State Rooms of the Speaker’s House in the House of Commons on International Men’s Day, Tuesday 19th November 2024.

The Shed Awards are sponsored by TiteFix, with specially designed trophies for the winners created by Carveco.

For more details visit menssheds.org.uk/shed-awards-2024.