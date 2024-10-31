Tigers win but Watkins wants improvements

Autocraft Telford Tigers faced off in a midweek game against Peterborough Phantoms, bottom of the league and chasing their third win of the season.

With new imports David Thomson and Eric Henderson combining well in their first two games last weekend with Thomson scoring twice and Henderson registering four assists there was hope amongst the home crowd that Telford could get back to winning ways and start climbing the table.

Tigers dominated much of the first period and took a three goal lead. Fin Howells opened the scoring in the third minute with a goal from close range. Shortly after Telford doubled their lead with a goal from Scott McKenzie who scored after Eric Henderson’s initial shot had been saved.

With fifteen minutes gone, Tigers then added a third goal whilst shorthanded. With Rhodes Mitchell-King serving a tripping penalty, Danny Rose broke up the ice and shot in off net minder Haden Lavigne. Rose’s goal was his 200th point for the club.

Peterborough pulled a goal back late in the period with a shot from long distance by Callum Buglass.

With five minutes of the second period gone, the visitors hit back with a second goal. Telford were caught out making a line change and Peterborough’s Austin Mitchell-King hit a shot that went through Brad Day’s legs and into the net.

With Telford under pressure they struck back with two quick goals. McKenzie scored his second of the night with a power play goal and that was followed by a stunning strike from David Thomson. The Tigers’ forward took control of the puck, skated towards goal and shot the puck from between his legs into the top corner of the Peterborough goal.

Four minutes into the third period the visitors pulled a goal back when Luke Ferrara scored a power play goal.

Within five minutes the lead was cut further when Cam Hough scored from distance.

Tigers came under a lot of pressure late on as the game got fractious with both teams taking roughing penalties. Peterborough put considerable pressure on Brad Day’s goal and pulled Lavigne from goal for the final two minutes but some resolute defending from Telford saw the game out.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 5 Peterborough Phantoms 4.

Scorers: Scott McKenzie (2), David Thomson, Fin Howells and Danny Rose.

Man of the match: David Thomson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “I thought we had two very good periods where we got a very good start, we were able to sustain that level for 40 minutes. In the third period, we put ourselves under pressure unnecessarily, mismanaging the puck, turning it over and subsequently taking penalties off the back of our errors, which is the same thing that happened on Sunday against Romford.

“Our focus, our attention to detail and intensity has to improve. Our defensive zone coverage and penalty kill are not good enough. We lack the commitment to block shots and sacrificing the body for the team is something which must improve on. It’s such an important part of our identity that as a club we have had previously, whether that’s a desire issue or skill issue we must work to improve this aspect of our game.

“We need to show more consistency in every moment but I am pleased we picked up the win and there are plenty of positives to take forward. Our power play looked good which is a plus and of course I must mention Thomo’s (Thomson’s) goal, what a piece of skill to score short side, top shelf from a shot between your legs!”