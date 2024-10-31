Telford & Wrekin Council celebrates new community space at Lantern Academy

In a showcase of community spirit and dedication to educational advancement, Telford & Wrekin Council has announced the completion of the new bungalow extension at Lantern Academy.

Lantern Academy Bungalow is hosting Happy Healthy Active Holidays events

This initiative has been supported Councillor’s Pride Funds to create a vibrant community space that welcomes residents of all ages and fosters a culture of learning and engagement.

The newly refurbished bungalow offers an inviting environment for various activities, particularly catering to our youngest residents. From offering health clinics to coffee mornings, free books for children to mental health and cookery classes, residents of all ages have the opportunity to get involved and expand their holistic learning beyond the classroom.

- Advertisement -

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “The commitment shown by the community in supporting educational growth and ensuring resource availability for every child is something to be immensely proud of.

“It’s great to see the range of activities available to young people to support them as they grow. From activities like 10 by 10 and Urban Games, we strongly believe that children across the borough should have equal access to life-enhancing activities. This community space is another great edition to opening up opportunities to our youngest residents.

“Children in Telford and Wrekin really are cared for and cared about. Together, we are creating a brighter future, one step at a time.”

Michelle Skidmore, Head Teacher at Lantern Academy, commented: “From the very first step to the last finishing touch, this space was designed to be a hub of opportunity and growth.

“We are especially thrilled about hosting the Happy Healthy Active Holidays events here, where children can explore the joys of healthy eating, staying active, and nurturing their emotional well-being.

“Empowering our young residents with the ability to communicate their feelings and embrace healthy habits is crucial. Such skills not only benefit them now but will continue to serve them as they mature within our borough.”