Sharon wins RJAH Stars for act of kindness

A Healthcare Assistant at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has been presented with October’s RJAH Stars Award – after being recognised by a colleague for her care and compassion towards a patient.

Sharon Green was presented with her award from Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive

Sharon Green, who works in the Main Outpatients Department and the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, was presented with her award from Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive.

Stacey selected Sharon as October’s RJAH Stars Award winner after receiving an email from Dawn Pugh, DXA Technologist, who said: “A veteran patient was having a panic attack before his appointment in the Headley Court Veteran Orthopaedic Centre, and I saw Sharon caring for him during a time where he was extremely vulnerable and physically upset.

“Sharon could see that the patient was struggling – she acted quickly by finding a quiet room for the patient until they were called to see their consultant.

“Following his appointment, I saw the patient again looking completely different following the care from Sharon and the wider Main Outpatients Team.

“I am a Mental Health First Aider and TRiM Practitioner; it was wonderful to see the way Sharon acted so kindly and caring to this gentleman. She is a credit to the Trust and made a massive difference to this patient’s experience.”

The RJAH Stars Award is presented monthly to individuals and teams across the Oswestry-based hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going above and beyond.

Sharon said: “What a lovely surprise to be awarded with the RJAH Stars Award. For Dawn to see what we do in Main Outpatients and then to give positive feedback was very much appreciated.

“It certainly put a smile on my face.”

Stacey presented a keepsake certificate, voucher and box of chocolates – donated by the League of Friends – to Sharon.

Stacy said: “It makes my day when staff members go out of their way to share acts of kindness or examples of going above and beyond they’ve seen from their colleagues. As soon as I read Dawn’s email, I knew Sharon deserved an RJAH Stars Award.

“She is a worthy winner.”