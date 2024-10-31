County MPs respond to Labour Chancellor’s first Budget

Some of Shropshire’s MPs have been responding following yesterday’s Budget announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.



Yesterday’s Budget unveiled the biggest tax rises since 1993 and changes to the government’s fiscal rules to increase borrowing for investment.

Shrewsbury MP welcomes ‘hugely positive’ Budget

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has welcomed what she describes as a “hugely positive” Budget, saying “it’s good for our town, for our county and for our country”.

Julia Buckley MP

“Here in Shrewsbury – as across the whole nation – the changes announced will be of benefit to pensioners, carers, people awaiting a hospital appointment, motorists, small businesses, children with special educational needs and disabilities, and indeed people in all walks of life,” said Mrs Buckley.

“Shrewsbury’s 18,000 pensioners will see their State Pension increase by 4.1% by the Government maintaining the triple lock.

“The freeze on income tax and National Insurance thresholds will end in April 2028, increasing in line with inflation to ensure that working people and pensioners are not dragged into higher tax brackets.

“The National Living Wage will increase by 6.7% to £12.21 per hour – worth up to £1,400 for a full-time worker.

“Over 1000 people in receipt of Carer’s Allowance in Shrewsbury will see the working limit lifted, allowing them to earn more and still claim.

“The nearly 4000 small businesses in Shrewsbury will have their Employment Allowance increased from £5,000 to £10,500, and the £100,000 threshold will be removed, expanding to all eligible employers. 865,000 employers nationally will pay no National Insurance contributions next year.

“The small business multiplier will be frozen for one year, to protect over a million small properties from inflationary bill increases. The Budget provides 40% relief on bills for retail, hospitality and leisure properties, up to a £110,000 cash cap.

“Alcohol duty on draught products below 8.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) will be cut by 1.7%, so that an average ABV strength pint will pay 1p less in duty. Shrewsbury has around 100 pubs.

“There will be a £1 billion uplift for Special Educational Needs and Disability provision and alternative provision funding, equivalent to 6% real growth.

“The Government is providing a nearly 50% increase in funding for local roads maintenance, investing almost £1.6 billion to maintain and renew the nation’s roads, an increase of £500 million on 2024-25. Shropshire Council has spent over £400,000 for pothole compensation over the last three years.

“Fuel duty will remain frozen, with the 5p cut being extended for a further 12 months. This is vital for a rural constituency like Shrewsbury, cut off from adequate bus services and reliant on vehicles.

“The Government is giving an extra £25 billion over two years to the NHS, to cut waiting times with 40,000 extra elective appointments a week, and to build capacity for more than 30,000 additional procedures.

“This is a hugely positive Budget. It’s good for our town, for our county and for our country.”

South Shropshire “Abandoned” by Chancellor’s Budget

South Shropshire has been “abandoned” by the Chancellor’s Budget, Stuart Anderson MP has said. Responding to the Autumn Budget delivered on 30th October, Stuart has said that the measures “lets down” rural communities like South Shropshire.

Stuart Anderson MP

He added that the Chancellor has broken her party’s election pledge that: “Labour will not increase taxes on working people”, with several tax changes being introduced – hitting rural communities the most including farmers, commuters, and small businesses.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“The Chancellor has once again neglected the needs of rural communities and abandoned places like South Shropshire. Billed as one of the ‘greatest economic moments in Labour history’, the Budget has failed to deliver. It results in only broken promises, increased costs, and reduced support for farmers, workers, and commuters.

“In refusing to invest in the potential of rural communities, the government has left us behind. Family farms will be hurt by changes to inheritance relief, while jobs will be threatened by increased taxes on Shropshire’s small businesses.

“Meanwhile, the decision to halve the cap on bus journeys is bad news for commuters. I do not believe that this is the end of the conversation about what the government can do to support local communities like ours. I will continue to urge them to do so.”

Budget worrying for rural communities, but NHS boost welcome

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has offered her view on the first budget of the Labour Government.

Helen Morgan MP

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Many people in rural communities will be worried as a result of today’s budget. The Chancellor has outlined changes which make it harder for farmers to succession plan, create a lack of certainty for areas that flood, and fail to deliver investment in rural public transport links.

“Liberal Democrats will be standing up for rural communities and the agricultural sector against these decisions.

“However it is right to welcome the good news, which comes in the form of additional and much-needed funding for our NHS, and a promise of extra beds for our hospitals.

“These pledges need to be carefully scrutinised in places like Shropshire to make sure we see real improvements to the health and care service – this must be the Government’s top priority.”