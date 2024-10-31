11.8 C
Arts project to celebrate Shropshire landmark

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new arts project which will celebrate people’s memories of The Wrekin is underway.

Pictured at the first workshop, from left, Laura Hollie, community development lead for Yellow Ribbon, Councillor Reg Snell, deputy mayor of Wellington, artist Caris Jackson and Councillor Eileen Callear, deputy mayor of Telford and Wrekin
Pictured at the first workshop, from left, Laura Hollie, community development lead for Yellow Ribbon, Councillor Reg Snell, deputy mayor of Wellington, artist Caris Jackson and Councillor Eileen Callear, deputy mayor of Telford and Wrekin

The ‘Community Voices’ initiative is being led by Wellington collage artist Caris Jackson at the Halfway House, the historic café on Shropshire’s famous landmark.

She has been invited to create a large artistic display for the building, which was bought by charity Yellow Ribbon last year, and is involving as many local people as possible.

“I want Shropshire people to come along this week to The Halfway House to share their memories and help create the display, which will go on show when complete,” she explained.

“People are being encouraged to bring images and objects to tell individual stories about what The Wrekin means to them personally.

“I will then use these snippets to produce a unique community showcase.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said she was delighted to see the Halfway House in new hands.

“It’s been taken over by a brilliant local charity and this project from Caris ensures that memories of our treasured local landmark are preserved.”

The workshops, part of a range of activities being held there this week, will be held today (31st October) and tomorrow (1st November) from 11am until 3pm.

Caris can copy and enlarge photographs or provide images, offering creative support and inspiration to create individual collages.

Visitors will also be asked to offer information on how they would like the Halfway House Community Hub Pavilion to be developed in the future.

