11.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Arrests made following stabbing in Dawley

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Telford on Monday.

The 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in King Street in Dawley at around 4pm. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A boy aged 14, and a man aged 18, were arrested on Tuesday and remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead, said: “I would like to thank those who have come forward with information that has helped officers investigating the incident, which has led to two arrests.

“Both remain in police custody as enquiries remain ongoing, and safer neighbourhood officers will continue to be in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.”

Witness Appeal

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information or has dashcam footage which could help, is asked to get in touch with police by emailing dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 242i of October 28, 2024.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

