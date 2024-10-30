Telford’s Village Spice scoops top national award!

Village Spice Takeaway in Telford has won a prestigious national award, with owner Lutfur Rahman delighted with his achievement.

Awards host Camilla Tominey, Shammi Akhter, former London Minster Paul Scully, Lutfur Rahman and founder and chairman of Cobra beer Lord Bilimoria

The eatery was chosen as a winner in the Best Takeaway Category at this year’s Curry Life Awards – staged by Britain’s renowned curry magazine, Curry Life.

Speaking after the ceremony, Lutfur Rahman said: “Village Spice has gone from strength to strength over the last six years, driven by our passion for food and the takeaway’s loyal customers, “I’ve spent a lot of time tasting dishes at other restaurants to get an idea of different flavours and to see what I could do differently.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking after the 15th annual Curry Life awards ceremony on 13 October 2024, Curry Life Media Group Editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: “A major aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best – something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

“Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.”

The winners were unveiled recently at a glittering event at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair. Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting MP was Chief Guest at the event.

The awards event is an annual celebration of British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of over £4 billion.

The Curry Life Awards are sponsored by Cobra Beer, WorkPermitCloud, Unisoft and Hillside Travels.