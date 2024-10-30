Telford MP invites nominations for local hero to be honoured in Westminster

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Shaun Davies MP for Telford, will pay tribute to a local fallen hero by placing a poppy cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance at the Palace of Westminster.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford

As part of this commemoration, Shaun is inviting Telford residents to nominate a hero from the community whose memory can be honoured and whose story can be shared.

The garden serves as a poignant reminder of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and Shaun believes it is essential to acknowledge the contributions of local heroes who have impacted our lives.

Shaun commented: “I believe it is our duty to remember and honour the local heroes from Telford who have made significant sacrifices for our community and country. By placing this poppy cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, we not only commemorate their bravery but also ensure that their stories and legacies continue to inspire future generations.

“Each nomination we receive is a testament to the impact these individuals have had in our lives, and I am honoured to celebrate their memory.”

Residents are encouraged to submit nominations of individuals who have fallen in service to their country or community.

Shaun will share the story of the selected hero with the wider community, ensuring their legacy lives on.

Nominations can be submitted here. The deadline for submissions is Monday 4 November.