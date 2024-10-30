11 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Telford MP invites nominations for local hero to be honoured in Westminster

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Shaun Davies MP for Telford, will pay tribute to a local fallen hero by placing a poppy cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance at the Palace of Westminster.

Shaun Davies MP for Telford
Shaun Davies MP for Telford

As part of this commemoration, Shaun is inviting Telford residents to nominate a hero from the community whose memory can be honoured and whose story can be shared.

The garden serves as a poignant reminder of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and Shaun believes it is essential to acknowledge the contributions of local heroes who have impacted our lives.

- Advertisement -

Shaun commented: “I believe it is our duty to remember and honour the local heroes from Telford who have made significant sacrifices for our community and country. By placing this poppy cross in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, we not only commemorate their bravery but also ensure that their stories and legacies continue to inspire future generations.

“Each nomination we receive is a testament to the impact these individuals have had in our lives, and I am honoured to celebrate their memory.”

Residents are encouraged to submit nominations of individuals who have fallen in service to their country or community.

Shaun will share the story of the selected hero with the wider community, ensuring their legacy lives on.

Nominations can be submitted here. The deadline for submissions is Monday 4 November.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP