Shropshire credit union receives top score in independent survey

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative has received an almost perfect score in an independent survey of members who have had a loan in the last 12 months.

Karen Farrow, Chief Officer of Just Credit Union
The survey was conducted by Performance Metrics Ltd using its unique 1872°Culture framework that measures all aspect of the loans experience.

Fergal Brehony, Managing Director of 1872 Culture and Performance, said: “Congratulations to Just Credit Union. A satisfaction level of over 98% is a ringing endorsement of the loan service they provide to their members, particularly when paired with the same general satisfaction level evidenced by a broader membership survey.”

He added: “It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Just Credit Union’s Chief Officer Karen Farrow said: “We are owned by our members and run for their mutual benefit rather than corporate profits. Providing an excellent service to our members is at the core of everything we do.

“This year we have been seeking feedback through a series of independent third-party surveys which have included our members, staff and volunteer board. The last part of this process was to find out what people thought about our loans and lending process.

“The results were exceptional, demonstrating that we treat all people fairly in an easy to understand and accessible manner.

“It was great to see that virtually all the members thought we put our members interests first and would recommend a loan with Just Credit Union over a bank.

“They appreciated how easy the processes, that everything was explained to them and that our staff are always approachable and helpful.”

She added: “The loan survey results demonstrate that if you do need to borrow, particularly in the run-up to Christmas, you can reduce the stress of borrowing by coming to JCU. We always have our members long-term best interest in mind.”

Membership of Just Credit Union is available to anyone who lives or works in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

